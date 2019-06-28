Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Small businesses record sales of $153 billion in 2018

Friday, 28 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

28 June 2019

Small businesses contributed $153.1 billion, or 25.3 percent, to total industry sales in the 2018 financial year, Stats NZ said today.

“Small businesses are important contributors to the New Zealand economy, accounting for one-third of all businesses,“ national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

There were over 160,000 small businesses in New Zealand in 2018. Small businesses are enterprises with 1–19 employees.

Businesses with no employees, which include the self-employed, accounted for 63.7 percent of businesses and 13.6 percent of sales in 2018. Two-thirds (65.5 percent) of sales in the rental, hiring, and real estate services industry came from businesses with no employees. Commercial property operators were important contributors to this industry.

Small businesses (1–19 employees) were the largest contributors to sales in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry in 2018.

Small businesses in the construction industry made up over one-third (38.4 percent) of total industry sales in 2018, and their sales were up 87.6 percent from 2011.

Medium-sized businesses (20–99 employees) accounted for 2.4 percent of businesses and contributed 19.3 percent ($117.1 billion) to sales in 2018. Almost one-third (29.3 percent) of wholesale trade sales came from medium-sized businesses.

“In 2018 the number of large businesses, those with 100 or more employees, increased to over 2,000 in number. They only accounted for 0.4 percent of all businesses, but contributed 41.8 percent or $253 billion to total industry sales,” Mr Dunnet said.



Large firms dominated the manufacturing industry, contributing 67.8 percent to total sales and employing over 115,000 people in 2018.

Annual enterprise survey: 2018 financial year (provisional) has downloadable files in Excel and CSV format.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Annual enterprise survey: 2018 financial year (provisional)
• See Agriculture profits grow
• See CSV files for download


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 