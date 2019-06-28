Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd - Malteurop Announcement



28 June 2019



Malteurop NZ Ltd and Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd announce the signing of a long term partnership to move a significant portion of Malteurop’s yearly barley harvest by sea using the M.V. Anatoki between the ports of Timaru and Whanganui.

Malteurop NZ is New Zealand’s largest malting company and is based in Marton. Malteurop’s New Zealand Operations Manager Glen Simmonds, said that the decision to formalise the arrangement with Coastal Bulk Shipping had grown from effects felt following the Kaikoura earthquake which had highlighted the need to spread its transport options to ensure long term resilience.

Coastal Bulk Shipping provided valuable assistance following the earthquake and has continued to do so.

Coastal Bulk Shipping has been able to show the reduced carbon footprint of moving our cargo by sea. They are also working with transport company Philip Wareing Ltd from Methven who, with the confidence of the partnership, have built grain silos in Washdyke near the Timaru Port. This allows the grain to be moved to suit trucking loads, minimising empty running. The overall result is a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for the movement of our product.

Malteurop is a significant employer in the Wanganui/Marton area. The movement of our product through the Whanganui Port provides not only resilience to our supply chain, but also the reduction in emissions is in keeping with the company’s aim of achieving long term sustainability.

