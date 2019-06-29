Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The ERA takes control of Mitre 10 wage rates

Saturday, 29 June 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Whitehead Group

The ERA takes control of Mitre 10 wage rates

The Employment Relations Authority has fixed the wages provisions of a collective agreement between First Union and Jacks Hardware and Timber (Mitre 10).

“This is the first time the Employment judiciary has taken control of workplace wage rates in 30 years,” says Max Whitehead, Managing Director of Whitehead Group.

The Authority, says Mr Whitehead, believes it has a duty to promote collective bargaining and address inequality in employment relationships.

“Bargaining between First Union and Jacks began in October 2013. So, it seems that the Authority chose to step in because of the two parties’ inability to come to an agreement,” says Mr Whitehead.

Mr Whitehead says that the ERA can only get involved in employment contract agreements if there are grounds to do so in the Employment Relations Act 2000, such as all avenues for reaching an agreement are exhausted. There must also be a breach of the duty of good faith during the bargaining process.

“Although having the ERA set wage provisions is unprecedented, employers are very concerned that they no longer have exclusive rights over their workers’ pay rates. They will be watching what now happens very closely.”



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Whitehead Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 