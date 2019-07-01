Nominations open for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awar

The New Zealander of the Year Awards is now seeking submissions for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year and its supporting categories.

Now in its 11th year, the Awards seek nominations from all New Zealand communities and endeavours including the arts, sport, community service, public service, environment, volunteers, tourism, business, rural, education, entertainment, science, technology, innovation and cultural development.

Nominations are now being sought for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award as well as exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years)

• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over)

• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

• Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year

• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Any member of the public can nominate an individual or community organisation in the Awards programme. Nominations for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be made until midnight on 15 September 2019 through completing the online nomination form or requesting an information brochure from the Awards Office at www.nzawards.org.nz or by calling 0508 692 927.

Comment from the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, Mike King:

“Being named as the 2019 New Zealander of the Year was a moment I’ll never forget.

“We all know someone who goes the extra mile for their fellow Kiwi - whether it be for a neighbour or the entire country. The Awards are a uniquely special way for Kiwis to say thanks to these people. Anybody who knows someone doing good work in the community, should put forward a nomination.”







Comment from New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge, Cameron Bennett:

“Every year the judges and look forward to reviewing the nominations put forward. Learning about what people throughout the country are doing for their fellow Kiwis is truly uplifting. Even when things seem gloomy, it’s heartening to know that good people really are all around us. Some are doing what might seem to be little things, others are tackling the big issues. All are changing our lives and our country for the better.

“Let’s all celebrate that by nominating those who so richly deserve our recognition and our thanks.”

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year Awards are now in their 11th year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand’s most vital asset – its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be found at www.nzawards.org.nz.

