Companies urged to address drink and drug driving risks

Companies urged to address drink and drug driving risks in fleets

Brake, the road safety charity, is urging organisations with staff who drive for work to address drink and drug driving and to implement measures that help to reduce incidents. The charity is running a free online session for professionals with responsibility for at-work drivers, on the topic of managing drink and drug driving.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday 24 July, 2pm-3pm NZST.

Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs affect driving and could cause a devastating crash. Drivers are also at risk of impairment from some over-the-counter and prescription medication, and driving the morning after consuming alcohol or drugs. Employers have a responsibility to ensure their drivers are alcohol and drug-free through effective policies, education and testing procedures.

The webinar is open to health & safety staff, fleet managers, senior management staff, and anyone else with responsibility for at-work drivers at their organisation. Speakers will discuss:

• why drink and drug driving are important road safety issues, and the risks associated with them;

• policies to help prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

• measures to help employers identify drink and drug drivers; and

• measures to raise awareness of impaired driving through education and communication programmes.

Attendance is free. To register, book online, or email info@brake.org.nz. Find out more about the event at: https://globalfleetchampions.org/events/managing-drink-and-drug-driving/.



Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “Driving for work is a significant health & safety risk to organisations, so it’s essential that you have relevant policies and procedures in place to address risk. It’s essential that drink and drug driving are included in those policies and procedures, including risks from prescription and over-the-counter medication, and morning after drink-driving, which drivers often don’t think about. This webinar will provide information and advice on incorporating measures to address drink and drug driving in your fleet safety programme. The webinar is suitable for organisations operating fleets of any size and type, with any size of budget and I urge anyone with staff who drive on work purposes to attend.”







Organisations can also access more events and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.



ends

© Scoop Media

