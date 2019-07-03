Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Symantec Recognised as Leader for Managed Security Services

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Symantec

Symantec Recognised as Leader for Managed Security Services in Asia-Pacific Report by Independent Research Firm

Symantec recognised for expanded portfolio, regional presence and strengths in customer centricity and support

AUCKLAND, New Zealand– 3 July 2019 – Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), one of the world’s leading cyber security company, today announced that it has been positioned as the only Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Managed Security Services In Asia Pacific, Q1 2019”.

The Forrester Wave report evaluated 11 vendors that were selected based on 28 evaluation criteria split into the three categories of current offering; strategy; and market presence. Based on the evaluation criteria, Symantec was recognised as the only Leader in the report, which noted that it “drives value by coupling superior threat intelligence with business context.”

According to the Forrester Wave report, MSS providers must “differentiate on their ability to articulate and deliver business value. Providers must recruit excellent talent in-region, empower local leaders to make decisions, customise their services to match the diversity of customers in AP, and demonstrate true partnership.”

“With the extensive coverage of our Service Operation Center (SOC) locations and our long-standing expertise and understanding of the region, Symantec is well-positioned to provide integrated services that deliver business value. Through Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, we can bring an organisation’s critical security and compliance services together. This integrated cyber defence strategy can drive down the cost and complexity of cyber security, while protecting the business against sophisticated threats,” said Peter Sparkes, Senior Director, Cyber Security Services, Asia Pacific & Japan, Symantec.



“Being cited as the only vendor as a leader by the Forrester Wave report, we believe in the value of our expansive MSS offering and breadth of our service within Asia Pacific. We are honoured to continue growing our cyber security offerings to meet the expanded security operational needs of our customers within the region and globally.”

In the evaluation for Global MSS providers, The Forrester Wave: Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2018, Symantec was noted for incorporating “threat intelligence and vulnerability context information into its workflow, user interface, and escalation processes, differentiating itself from other MSSPs in the Forrester Wave.”

Symantec MSS provides round-the-clock security monitoring powered by big data analytics to equip customers with the strategic insights needed to prioritise and respond to critical incidents — as well as build strategies required to protect organisational assets, reputation and viability.

More information on https://www.symantec.com/services/cyber-security-services/managed-security-services.


ends

Find more from Symantec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
