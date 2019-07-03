Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New chair and two new appointments to Te Papa board

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Culture and Heritage


Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Board Appointments

Deputy chair Dame Fran Wilde has been appointed as the new chair of the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, for a term until 30 September 2021. Dame Fran replaces Evan Williams, who served on the board for eight years including six as chair.


Jackie Lloyd and James Daniels have been appointed as new members of the board, for terms until 30 June 2022. Ms Lloyd replaces Mr Williams’ position as a member and Mr Daniels replaces outgoing member Dayle Mace, who served on the board for six years.

Ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ministry of Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 