New chair and two new appointments to Te Papa board



Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Board Appointments

Deputy chair Dame Fran Wilde has been appointed as the new chair of the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, for a term until 30 September 2021. Dame Fran replaces Evan Williams, who served on the board for eight years including six as chair.



Jackie Lloyd and James Daniels have been appointed as new members of the board, for terms until 30 June 2022. Ms Lloyd replaces Mr Williams’ position as a member and Mr Daniels replaces outgoing member Dayle Mace, who served on the board for six years.

