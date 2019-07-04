Advanced Security Announces Security Supplier of the Year

04th July 2019









AS Supplier Awards





Advanced Security partners with a number of great supplier’s locally to ensure its customers have access to the best security technologies. Advanced Security see our suppliers as key stakeholders in assisting us to deliver best in class solutions for our clients. Our supplier awards canvas every aspect of our supplier relationship to provide meaningful and constructive feedback in order to add value to each other’s businesses. It’s great to have suppliers embrace this partnership model, where we are able to align our efforts to achieve improved client outcomes.

Advanced Security is pleased to announce that Channel Ten Security Imports Limited is the Supplier of the Year for 2018. Channel Ten distribute and support a number of the world leading security manufacturers in video surveillance, video analytics, intercoms and network dudio verticals. Flagship brands include Axis Communications, Milestone systems, 2N, Wisenet by Hanwha and PROMISE technology. Channel Ten was established in 1996 and have in-depth knowledge of their products making them sought after by the industry.

Hayden George, the Advanced Security General Manager, commented “This award is a reflection of a great team effort in working with our people across the country to not only help secure our clients, but also to help educate and position them for the future.”







After receiving the award James K McKenzie, Key Account Manager at Channel Ten, thanked the Advanced team for their continuous feedback and support. He went on to say that “this award is a testament to the hard work both Advanced Security and Channel Ten have put in over the years. It is through the integration of both cutting edge technology and elbow grease we have been able to meet the needs of our customers”.

Advanced Security is owned by TPT Group Holdings who also owns IT Engine Limited, and the group has invested heavily in innovation, including ASG Technologies Limited, a dedicated technology incubator established in 2014 to combat the disruption that was occurring much faster than a number of customers realised or were prepared to admit.

The way the business threads of the three core subsidiaries - Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies - are cross-pollinated that gives the TPT Group a unique product and service offering throughout New Zealand and, increasingly, in Australia. In addition, the Group has a cluster of Global technology alliance partners, including Microsoft and Panasonic, which complement the New Zealand based alliances with the likes of Gallagher and Spark.

Security Wholesale and Gallagher Group have both received a highly commended awards for their contributions to the business, they are another two outstanding suppliers to Advanced Security and both have previously been recognised in our supplier awards.



Advanced Security wishes to congratulate these suppliers and their staff for their excellent contribution and thank all suppliers for their commitment to the business.



About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited and is the largest dedicated corporate and industrial integrated security solutions provider in New Zealand, and have many high-profile corporate and government clients supported by 15 branches across the country.

The business has achieved high accolades including finalist in the Minister of Defence – Excellence to Industry Awards in 2010, winner of the Lenel Highest Growth VAR Award in 2011, winner Top & Largest Gallagher Channel Partner in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 winner. Axis System Integrator of the Year for NZ in 2013, 2014 and 2018, Milestone best performing partner 2014, winner of AUT Excellence in Business Support Awards in 2012, winner of a Highly Commended award in 2013 and were the overall Supreme Winner in the same awards in 2015.

Advanced Security Group operates branches in Northland, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Wanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, and now Queenstown and Dunedin.

The Group has other subsidiaries, including Technology Leasing, Promessa Property, Asset Insight, ASGSPL and VigilAir.



ENDS





© Scoop Media

