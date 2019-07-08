Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mixed-use retail units a sweet deal Sugar Tree complex

Monday, 8 July 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Media Release

8.7.2019

Mixed-use retail units for sale offer investors a sweet deal at Sugar Tree residential complex

A portfolio of eight retail units within one of the most intensive-developed apartment complexes in Central Auckland – with tenancies ranging from a boxing gym’ and a childcare centre through to an Irish bar and restaurant – has been placed on the market for sale.

The units are located at street level within the SugarTree apartment precinct consisting of three residential towers – Prima, Centro and Altro – occupying the city block bounded by Union, Cook and Nelson streets. When completed and tenanted, the towers will be home to some 2,000 residents.

Caption goes here

The portfolio consists of five tenanted or fitted out premises and three vacant locations. The tenanted properties include:

• A 659 square metre commercial indoor and outdoor space occupied by SugarTree Lane Preschool childcare centre which is on a lease through to 2033 with three further five-year rights of renewal generating a net rental of $223,600 plus GST per annum.

• A 43 square metre foodservice premises occupied by Cookie Café which is on a lease through to 2022 with two further three-year rights of renewal generating a net rental of $31,500 plus GST per annum



• A 169 square metre premises occupied by 9Round boxing gym which is on lease through to 2028 with two further five-year rights of renewal generating a net rental of $86,710 plus GST per annum

• A 122 square metre street-level indoor and outdoor hospitality premises previously occupied by Sally O’Rourke’s Irish-themed bar/restaurant, but now vacant

and

• A 55 square metre retail premises occupied by Break Mart convenience store which is on a lease through to 2023 with two further four-year rights of renewal generating a net rental of $35,520 plus GST per annum.

Meanwhile, the three currently vacant bare units are sized 50, 58 and 165

square metres each and are ready for occupation. All eight SugarTree properties are being marketed for sale at auction through Bayleys Auckland, with the auction being conducted at 11am on August 7.

Bayleys Auckland salespeople James Chan and Damien Bullick said the permutation of properties within the portfolio offered both diversity and scale to potential investors.

Mr Chan said the ground floor retail units were located around SugarTree’s central courtyard walkway linking Union Street to Nelson Street. All of the units have new build standards ratings of 100 percent – equating to an A+ grading.

Caption goes here

“The portfolio is structured to offer options for both investors, and business owner/occupiers seeking shell space. With vastly varying revenues from the tenanted properties - as dictated by their floor space - there is a broad profile of units to select from a return perspective,” he said.

Mr Bullick said the portfolio of commercial units had been designed to easily morph’ across the retail and services spectrum – enabling tenants to offer non-competing services.

“The units within SugarTree Lane are adaptable and flexible from a floor plate and outlook perspective, so owners of these properties can have confidence that tenant appeal is broad and that the physical space is modifiable to any trend-driven market demand,” he said.

“Under this dynamic, the remaining vacant sites could suit the likes of a dry-cleaners, hair and beauty salon, or liquor store.”

SugarTree is located on the ridge overlooking Central Auckland’s Victoria Quarter precinct just a few hundred metres from SKYCITY’s New Zealand International Convention Centre project currently under construction, and close to both motorway arterial routes and public transport links. The development is one of several apartment blocks rising along Hobson and Nelson streets – including Union Green, Aura Apartments, Zest Apartments and Grace Victoria Quarter.


© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

High Court Filing: Commerce Commission Alleges Irresponsible Lending By Moola

The Commission’s proceedings relate to Moola’s conduct between June 2015 and November 2017. During that period Moola offered short term loans with interest rates of between 182.5% and 547.5% per annum depending on the term of the loan. More>>

Energy: Refining NZ Plans Country's Biggest Solar Farm

Refining NZ is considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point oil refinery. The proposed project would cover 31 hectares of company-owned land and is expected to cost $36-to-$39 million. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Justice Minister: Google Suspends Service Over Suppression Breach

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case. More>>

ALSO:

Cowmmerce: Westland Milk Shareholders Strongly Back Yili Takeover

Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company shareholders overwhelmingly supported a takeover bid by Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding, a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 