YHA NZ Recognised as Energy Excellence Awards finalists

YHA New Zealand Recognised as Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards Finalists

By YHA New Zealand

YHA New Zealand and partners Sunshine Solar have been recognised as finalists in the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards. The joint application sees the two organisations in the running to receive the Low Carbon Future Award, for emissions reduction initiatives carried out by the New Zealand energy sector.

YHA New Zealand was the first accommodation network in the world to become carboNZeroCertTM certified. Sunshine Solar have partnered with YHA to provide solar installations including photovoltaic panels and hot water systems in Franz Josef, Wellington, Aoraki Mt Cook. The brand new YHA Lake Tekapo hostel also has inbuilt solar power.

These solar installations have been a large part of YHA’s carbon emission reduction scheme. As the world’s first carboNZeroCertTM certified accommodation network, YHA commit to reducing their emissions by 5% year on year. Over the last two years, they’ve achieved a 14.6% reduction, exceeding that target significantly. On solar-installed sites alone, the organisation has boasted financial savings of over $165,000 – something Chief Executive Mark Wells says is proof of the benefits to the planet and to the bottom line.

“We became carboNZero certified because it was the right thing to do,” says Mr Wells. “We’ve avoided producing over 130 tonnes of carbon in the last two years, which is something we’re really proud of. Our Low Carbon Future Award nomination in partnership with Sunshine Solar reinforces our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”







This latest Award nomination comes off the back of Meridian’s recent announcement that Mount Cook Village, Franz Josef and Te Anau are now more accessible for those with electric vehicles, following the installation of EV chargers at YHA hostels in these locations. These were installed as part of the government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand.

Deloitte Energy Excellence Award winners will be announced in Auckland on August 21.



