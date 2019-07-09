Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay DHB interim chief executive appointed

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

9 July 2019




Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) chairman Kevin Atkinson is pleased to announce the board has appointed Craig Climo as interim chief executive to replace outgoing chief executive Dr Kevin Snee, effective 12 August.

Last month Dr Snee announced his resignation to take up the position of chief executive at Waikato District Health Board. He leaves the DHB on 9 August.

Mr Climo has had held chief executive positions spanning 17 years at South Canterbury DHB and Waikato DHB until 2014 when he retired from permanent roles. He is currently interim chief executive at Wairarapa DHB until its new chief executive commences.

Mr Atkinson said Mr Climo will temporarily re-locate to Hawke’s Bay for approximately six to nine months while the DHB recruits for a permanent chief executive, noting that the new Board will be involved in the recruitment process, following elections later this year.

“The board is very happy to appoint Mr Climo to the acting role while the DHB begins the process to recruit for a permanent chief executive,” said Mr Atkinson.

“Mr Climo’s health knowledge and background in health is vast and the board is very confident the DHB will be in a safe pair of hands during this period.”

Mr Climo spent four years in Hawke’s Bay in his first senior management role with the newly formed Hawke’s Bay Crown Health Enterprise – Health Care Hawke’s Bay.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed that busy time and is looking forward to returning.

-Ends-




