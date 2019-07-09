Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi acquisition shows strength of NZ Made

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Buy NZ Made executive director Ryan Jennings has welcomed Cactus Outdoor’s acquisition of Albion Clothing.

"This is a clear win for New Zealand. The acquisition of one Kiwi brand by another, and the successful retention of domestic manufacturing shows what’s possible when businesses collaborate in hyper-competitive industries."

Mr Jennings says many local brands moved production overseas in the 90’s and 2000’s attracted by the promise of production scale at low unit cost, and are only now realising what they’ve lost in brand equity.

"Brands like Cactus Outdoor are stronger than ever because they found their edge with customers by guaranteeing product longevity and customisation over generic fast fashion.

"In the crowded outdoor apparel category, ‘New Zealand Made’ simply means ‘high performance.’

"Cactus Outdoor has relied on the New Zealand Made Kiwi trademark for over a decade, as a way of showing consumers they can trust the performance of their outdoor gear."

Mr Jennings says almost 90% of Kiwi consumers recognise the New Zealand Made trademark.

"Buy NZ Made brands are recognised locally and internationally for their quality and trustworthiness."




