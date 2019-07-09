Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workplace reforms could harm workers and employers

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Business Central

New analysis published today by the NZ Initiative casts doubt over the recommendations from the Government’s ‘Fair Pay Agreements’ working group, says Business Central.

"The NZ Initiative report questions the key underpinnings of the FPA recommendations, and concludes such agreements would put workers’ jobs at risk and stifle innovation in our economy," says Business Central Chief Executive John Milford.

"New Zealand’s labour market is currently strong. Unemployment stands at 4.2 per cent and wages rose 3.4 per cent last year.

"The Government needs to carefully consider the full implications of its working group’s proposals. Poorly thought-through changes could significantly damage this country’s productivity and economic growth, as the NZ Initiative’s research demonstrates.

"Agreements between employers and employees must be fair and voluntary. The key failing of the FPA regime is its return to compulsory and prescriptive arrangements that accompanied widespread industrial strife the last time New Zealand tried this.

"Inflexibility in our labour market would harm workers, the unemployed, consumers, exporters, entrepreneurs and the economy as a whole.

"All this at the very time when increasing global competition, greater use of automation, and future-of-work innovation is making workers demand more flexibility from their bosses, not less.

"There is also concern that the Government’s immigration reforms are focused on introducing FPAs into sectors desperate for people to fill labour shortages.

"The best way forward is for the Government to make agreements voluntary, as proposed by employer representatives. This could mean FPAs operate as "Code of Good Practice" which would be non-binding unless the employer agrees to give it the status of a multi-employer collective agreement.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time." More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free Miramar: NZ's Biggest Urban Eradication Begins

The country’s biggest urban predator eradication operation has begun as the Predator Free Wellington team begin installing 6,000 traps and bait stations in backyards across the Miramar Peninsula. More>>

ALSO:

High Court Filing: Commerce Commission Alleges Irresponsible Lending By Moola

The Commission’s proceedings relate to Moola’s conduct between June 2015 and November 2017. During that period Moola offered short term loans with interest rates of between 182.5% and 547.5% per annum depending on the term of the loan. More>>

Energy: Refining NZ Plans Country's Biggest Solar Farm

Refining NZ is considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point oil refinery. The proposed project would cover 31 hectares of company-owned land and is expected to cost $36-to-$39 million. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Justice Minister: Google Suspends Service Over Suppression Breach

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 