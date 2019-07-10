Reactar launches homeAR augmented reality app



NZ start-up Reactar launches augmented reality-based platform homeAR that lets new home buyers test drive house designs before they buy.

Reactar, a specialist augmented reality studio is proud to announce the launch of homeAR (www.homear.io), a mobile platform that enables buyers of brand-new homes to view available design options in 3D, in “table scale” and walk through them in full scale out on their new section.

homeAR’s mobile app allows a prospective buyer to browse the extensive catalogue of Design & Build and House & Land packages from leading builders and developers, to find design options that meet their needs, and then use the AR tools to fully assess their suitability.

Reactar founder Richard Penny said “we’ve designed homeAR to make it really easy for people to understand a house design as if it already existed – without needing to find a show home. Trying to understand what a house will look like from a 2D render and a floor plan isn’t easy, and trying to imagine a design on your plot of land is nearly impossible for most of us”

homeAR’s full-scale mode allows a house design to be placed on a section to not only walk-through the home interior, but also to figure out ideal placement on a section, to check views, understand proximity to neighbours, and consider sun angles.

“Because augmented reality is pretty new technology, we had a bunch of challenges to solve – from optimising the complex CAD models produced by the architects to run well on phones, to designing a completely new mobile UX to allow users to interact with virtual houses.”







Of the upcoming launch Richard said, “we’re excited to be launching with Bayleys NZ and Classic Builders as foundation customers. Bayleys were extremely quick to recognise the potential in augmented reality and in homeAR so we’ve worked with them since quite early in the design process.”

“Classic also took no time to identify that homeAR was a tool that could really enhance their market leading service to their customers,” Penny continues. “Plenty of businesses talk about innovation being a core brand value and striving to change the game but only a few are brave enough to actually do it. The support of Bayleys and Classic has given us huge confidence that our offering as an important role to play in the market”

Chris Gwin, Bayleys National Director of Marketing & Communications said of homeAR “we have always been early adopters of new technologies and approaches that can provide unique service to our market. In homeAR we saw the opportunity to offer the developers we work with, and their clients, with a tool that adds huge value to both parties in the transaction”. “Longer-term, we can see applications for this technology in other segments of our market, such as Commercial.”

homeAR launched in Apple and Android app stores in June 2019

