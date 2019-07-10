PaySauce Grows Recurring Revenue by 120%

Wellington, New Zealand, 10 July, 2019 - SaaS employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX:PYS) maintains its strong year-on-year growth trajectory for Q2 2019. Total recurring revenue1 is up 120%. The number of employees in New Zealand receiving their pay through PaySauce payroll software has increased by 123% to 9,851 people, with payslips issued up 115% to 68,921. The number of employers processing pays through PaySauce payroll software has increased by 118% to 2,002. The gross payroll value processed by PaySauce for the quarter totalled $108.4 million, an increase of 133%.

Key Metrics[1] Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % YOY

Change Total recurring revenue[2] NZD $343.4K NZD $156.2K 120% # Employees (at end of qtr) 9,851 4,411 123% # Payslips (total for qtr) 68,921 32,051 115% # Payroll customers (at end of qtr) 2,002 917 118% Gross value of payroll processed NZD $108.4M NZD $46.5M 133%



CEO and co-founder of PaySauce, Asantha Wijeyeratne, reflects on the quarter: “It’s been intense but extremely rewarding. We’ve seen major milestones like our first ever annual report, hitting 2,000 live processing customers, and processing over $100M of payroll for Kiwi businesses in a quarter. I’m incredibly grateful for all of the team’s hard work, and truly proud of our continued growth as a SaaS business.”



























KEY YEAR-ON-YEAR PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

Footnotes:

[1] these figures are prepared on the same basis as previous quarterly updates, are unaudited, and may include Non-GAAP financial information which does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities.

2 total recurring revenue includes subsidy revenue claims that have yet to be finalised with Inland Revenue, and may be subject to change. A provision has been made in this figure accordingly.

