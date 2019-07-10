PaySauce Grows Recurring Revenue by 120%
Wellington, New Zealand, 10 July, 2019 - SaaS employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX:PYS) maintains its strong year-on-year growth trajectory for Q2 2019. Total recurring revenue1 is up 120%. The number of employees in New Zealand receiving their pay through PaySauce payroll software has increased by 123% to 9,851 people, with payslips issued up 115% to 68,921. The number of employers processing pays through PaySauce payroll software has increased by 118% to 2,002. The gross payroll value processed by PaySauce for the quarter totalled $108.4 million, an increase of 133%.
|Key Metrics[1]
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|%
YOY
Change
|Total recurring revenue[2]
|NZD $343.4K
|NZD $156.2K
|120%
|# Employees (at end of qtr)
|9,851
|4,411
|123%
|# Payslips (total for qtr)
|68,921
|32,051
|115%
|# Payroll customers (at end of qtr)
|2,002
|917
|118%
|Gross value of payroll processed
|NZD $108.4M
|NZD $46.5M
|133%
CEO and co-founder of PaySauce, Asantha Wijeyeratne, reflects on the quarter: “It’s been intense but extremely rewarding. We’ve seen major milestones like our first ever annual report, hitting 2,000 live processing customers, and processing over $100M of payroll for Kiwi businesses in a quarter. I’m incredibly grateful for all of the team’s hard work, and truly proud of our continued growth as a SaaS business.”
KEY
YEAR-ON-YEAR PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER
Recurring revenue up 120% to $343.3K
Total employees paid through PaySauce up 123% to 9,851
Number of payslips issued up 115% to 68,921
Number of payroll customers up 118% to 2,002
Gross payroll value processed up 133% to $108.4M
Footnotes:
[1] these figures are prepared on the same basis as previous quarterly updates, are unaudited, and may include Non-GAAP financial information which does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities.
2 total recurring revenue includes subsidy revenue claims that have yet to be finalised with Inland Revenue, and may be subject to change. A provision has been made in this figure accordingly.
