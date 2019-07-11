DB Breweries announces bold sustainability ambitions

DB Breweries has today announced its ambition to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

The announcement coincides with the launch of DB Breweries’ 2018 Sustainability Report and carbon reduction roadmap, which outlines plans for further action and radical reform by the business on climate change.

These plans, which are aligned with the global target to keep warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius and the proposed Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill, include a range of initiatives, from investing in renewable energy solutions at production sites to electrifying the company vehicle fleet.

Speaking at today’s announcement DB Breweries managing director, Peter Simons, said: “Climate change is a significant threat to the future of our planet and by sharing our carbon footprint and specific plans for further reduction in emissions, we hope to inspire action.”

“Leadership by business is critical, which is why DB Breweries is committed to brewing a better New Zealand - and that includes doing the right thing by our people and our planet by taking a pioneering stance on sustainability.”

With a strong record of delivering action and demonstrating business leadership on climate change, DB Breweries has reduced its carbon emissions in production by 47 per cent since 2008, after investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy efficiencies and improving production processes.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past decade. This includes reducing the amount of water used to brew our beers and ciders by 25 per cent and taking innovative approaches to a circular economy as demonstrated by our DB Export Brewtroleum and Beer Bottle Sand initiatives. Our focus now is on doing what we can to reach the critical milestones we’re aiming for over the next 10 years,” said Simons.







A core focus for the business continues to be on promoting a safe and social drinking culture across New Zealand. DB Breweries has long advocated responsible drinking through drink-driving reduction programmes, exceeding responsible advertising targets and leading the market in brewing low and no-alcohol beers and ciders.

“In addition to doing right by our natural environment, people are also at the heart of everything we do - whether we’re achieving full pay equity amongst our staff, taking meaningful steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people, or supporting local suppliers,” Simons adds.

As well as ensuring 96 per cent of its spend goes to local suppliers, DB invested over $360,000 across 40 different community partnerships, sponsorships and charitable causes in 2018.

DB Breweries was among the first companies to join the Climate Leader’s Coalition last year, committing to take voluntary action on climate change and reduce its emissions. It is also a longstanding member of the Sustainable Business Council.

For more information on DB’s commitments, view and download the 2018 Sustainability Report here: https://www.dbsustainability.co.nz/



