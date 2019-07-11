Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DB Breweries announces bold sustainability ambitions

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:02 am
Press Release: DB Breweries

DB Breweries has today announced its ambition to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

The announcement coincides with the launch of DB Breweries’ 2018 Sustainability Report and carbon reduction roadmap, which outlines plans for further action and radical reform by the business on climate change.

These plans, which are aligned with the global target to keep warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius and the proposed Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill, include a range of initiatives, from investing in renewable energy solutions at production sites to electrifying the company vehicle fleet.

Speaking at today’s announcement DB Breweries managing director, Peter Simons, said: “Climate change is a significant threat to the future of our planet and by sharing our carbon footprint and specific plans for further reduction in emissions, we hope to inspire action.”

“Leadership by business is critical, which is why DB Breweries is committed to brewing a better New Zealand - and that includes doing the right thing by our people and our planet by taking a pioneering stance on sustainability.”

With a strong record of delivering action and demonstrating business leadership on climate change, DB Breweries has reduced its carbon emissions in production by 47 per cent since 2008, after investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy efficiencies and improving production processes.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past decade. This includes reducing the amount of water used to brew our beers and ciders by 25 per cent and taking innovative approaches to a circular economy as demonstrated by our DB Export Brewtroleum and Beer Bottle Sand initiatives. Our focus now is on doing what we can to reach the critical milestones we’re aiming for over the next 10 years,” said Simons.



A core focus for the business continues to be on promoting a safe and social drinking culture across New Zealand. DB Breweries has long advocated responsible drinking through drink-driving reduction programmes, exceeding responsible advertising targets and leading the market in brewing low and no-alcohol beers and ciders.

“In addition to doing right by our natural environment, people are also at the heart of everything we do - whether we’re achieving full pay equity amongst our staff, taking meaningful steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people, or supporting local suppliers,” Simons adds.

As well as ensuring 96 per cent of its spend goes to local suppliers, DB invested over $360,000 across 40 different community partnerships, sponsorships and charitable causes in 2018.

DB Breweries was among the first companies to join the Climate Leader’s Coalition last year, committing to take voluntary action on climate change and reduce its emissions. It is also a longstanding member of the Sustainable Business Council.

For more information on DB’s commitments, view and download the 2018 Sustainability Report here: https://www.dbsustainability.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from DB Breweries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 