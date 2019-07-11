Inaugural Ground Spread Awards

11th July 2019

Inaugural Ground Spread Awards Recognise Innovation, Skill and Excellence

The inaugural winners of the New Zealand Groundspread Fertilisers Association (NZGFA) awards were announced this week at the organisation’s 63rd annual conference, ‘Technology the Enabler’, in Taupo.

The NZGFA Innovation Award (sponsored by Trucks & Trailers) was presented to Canterbury’s Ron Smith of R&R Haulage Ltd for his detailed research into testing bout widths against product quality.

Nicola Goodwin of Waikato’s Wealleans Ltd scooped the NZGFA Health & Safety Award (sponsored by Graymont), for her thorough implementation of health & safety policies across the business and her ability to engage all staff.

The Ravensdown sponsored NZGFA Young Achiever’s Award for under 30 year olds was awarded to Adam White, of Wealleans Engineering, for his dedication and flair for designing and building ground spread trucks and equipment. Hannah Mason, also of the Wealleans group, was a close second. Hannah, a ground spread operator with a Class 5 license, was recognised for her commitment to the industry and her determination to increase her skill levels.

The NZGFA President’s Award (sponsored by Ballance Agri-Nutrients), went to Gordon Dobbs of Waikato’s Brown & Shanley. Gordon was recognised for his commitment to the industry, and the association, on a local as well as national level. He was also applauded for his advocacy of the Spreadmark programme. Gordon is a Spreadmark auditor and passionate believer in the industry standard.







Graeme Martin, Vice-President of the organisation, and the originator of the new award scheme, said the awards are a turning point for the ground spread association and for the industry itself.

“These awards celebrate the skills and excellence that exists in our industry. They also put ground spreaders on the agricultural map. Ground spreaders play an essential role in the food production chain in New Zealand.

“By spreading nutrients accurately and evenly, using the latest technology, finely calibrated vehicles and highly trained operators, ground spreaders help farmers and growers get the best out of their nutrient spend. The skill involved in ground spreading means that food production in New Zealand gets the best start possible.”

The conference also saw a change in leadership with Dean Brooks, of Brooks Spreading in Nelson, stepping down as the NZGFA President and John Schultz, of Mainlands Transport, Canterbury, taking the seat.

