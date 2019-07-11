Spark Sport goes live on Apple TV

Thursday 11 July, 2019

From today, Spark Sport is available as an app on selected Apple TVs. Customers with a new or existing Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD will be able to download Spark Sport from the App Store to start streaming Spark Sport direct to their TVs.

Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport says, “The addition of Apple TV as a device that supports Spark Sport means more New Zealanders now have easy access to quality sports content.”

“People already using Apple TV can get started today, while others might opt to buy one as a great way to watch Rugby World Cup 2019™ on an existing TV.”

“Spark Sport is increasing the accessibility of live sport to New Zealand homes. We know that people want the option to find the content they love across a range of different devices and that’s what we’re aiming to deliver to.”

The launch of the Spark Sport app on Apple TV means sports fans can now access the app on iPhone, iPad and Android devices, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Apple TV. Spark Sport will launch on a range of further devices in the coming weeks, including Android TV devices, and more Smart TVs.

Get ready now

With just over ten weeks until kick off, Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch is urging people wanting to watch Rugby World Cup 2019™, to get sorted now.

“We’re well on track for September – and we want to ensure sports fans are too. Customers who want to use Apple TV to stream Rugby World Cup 2019™, should ensure they are connected to the best available internet connection for streaming at their address and then test the app well before kick-off.”







Spark Sport is currently retailing Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Passes at an early bird price of $79.99 for all 48 matches, live and on demand. The Tournament Pass includes access to selected historic Rugby World Cup™ matches and exclusive interviews with former players and coaches as soon as a Tournament Pass has been purchased.

Spark Sport is recommending customers test Spark Sport on the device they will watch Rugby World Cup 2019™ on between internet peak times of 7pm-9pm. People who want to check if their device is currently compatible can head to help.sparksport.co.nz.

