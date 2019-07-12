Fall in international guest nights continues

12 July 2019

For the sixth consecutive month, international guests spent fewer nights in hotels, motels, backpackers, and holiday parks compared with the same month a year ago, Stats NZ said today.

“In May 2019, international guest nights were down 7.4 percent, falling for the sixth month in a row,” accommodation statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

“This may indicate that international guests are choosing hosted or other accommodation not captured in the accommodation survey.”

"May is typically one of the quieter months for commercial accommodation, with little more than half the guest nights seen in summer months," Ms McKenzie said.

“Kiwis staying in holiday parks and hotels in May helped keep total guest nights up, despite the drop in international guests.”

In May 2019, total guest nights rose 0.9 percent as Kiwis spent 6.6 percent more nights in commercial accommodation than the same month last year. This increase offset the fall in overseas guest nights.

In the year ended May 2019, total guest nights rose 1.1 percent to 40,378,000 from the May 2018 year. This is the lowest annual guest night growth for almost six years, apart from a 0.6 percent rise in the year ended March 2019.

