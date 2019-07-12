Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Hospitality championships postponed

Friday, 12 July 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: NZChefs

The NZ Chefs Association (NZChefs) has announced a strategic review of the NZ Hospitality Championships at the same time as it has postponed this year’s event.

While the 2019 NZ Hospitality Championships which were to be held from Sunday 11 to Tuesday 13 August are postponed until 2020, the Association will continue to run the Kiwi Kids Can Cook programme across New Zealand.

Announcing the change NZChefs President, Hughie Blues, said that the executive made the decision to postpone with a heavy heart. “We’re saddened and we understand it’s disappointing for competitors, sponsors and fans, it will be particularly upsetting for those who have already started practice. However, a number of factors have combined to make it impractical for us to host the competition.”

“The most significant factor which worked against us this year is the uncertainty created by the Government review of the polytechnic sector, which impacted negatively on the number of entries for the competition.”

“We remain committed to the NZ Hospitality Championships, its competitors, sponsors and supporters alike and our focus now is to take the time to undertake a strategic review of the event”, he said.

“Since 1991 the Association has developed a reputation for producing quality events that support and nurture New Zealand’s hospitality industry. After almost three decades hosting the NZ Hospitality Championships it’s timely to take a step back and talk to sponsors, supporters and Association members. From here we will create a path forward for a dynamic 2020 event which will meet the needs of the industry and take us through the next three decades.”



Director of the NZ Hospitality Championships, Gary Miller says since he was appointed Salon Director in March this year he had focused on creating an outstanding Championship event. However, it became obvious that the event wasn’t going to be as successful as previous years’ and therefore he recommended that it was postponed.

“We’re confident that after time to review the event and set a course for the future we will be back with a stronger, more focused event in 2020,”he said.

Sponsors I have spoken to are very supportive of the Association and the important role that the NZ Hospitality Championships have training the industry and helping us establish a culture of excellence.”

Competitors who have registered for the competition this year will receive a full refund of their entry fees, with Association staff contacting these people to organise this.

Hughie Blues said the Association planned to announce plans for the 2020 NZ Hospitality Championships before the end of this year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZChefs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 