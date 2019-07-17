Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

InterCity Group becomes Entrada Travel Group

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Entrada Travel Group


One of Australasia’s fastest-growing tourism and transport companies, InterCity Group, has a new name, Entrada Travel Group. The name Entrada draws from the word for entry/arrival used in a number of international languages and reflects the thousands of connections and new experiences the group facilitates each day.

The New Zealand-owned group has evolved significantly from its origins in passenger transport, with the InterCity brand established in 1987. Today Entrada Travel Group has 12 tourism and transport brands and employs over 700 staff directly and through franchise agreements.

CEO John Thorburn says the new identity clearly distinguishes the parent company from the retail brands it operates. It also sums up the group’s purpose of connecting people and places and delivering the best travel experiences, he says.

“We want to be the best at connecting people, places and experiences across New Zealand and Australia, as well as making great memories through the way we share the top sightseeing experiences in both countries.”

In addition to InterCity, other brands added to the group in the last 20 years include sightseeing tour operators GreatSights, Gray Line, awesomeNZ and Auckland Explorer Bus; Bay of Islands tour and cruise business Fullers GreatSights; low-cost bus transport network Skip; and Tropical North Queensland dive and cruise businesses Divers Den and TUSA Group.

“We have ambitious plans for growth in both New Zealand and Australia,” says Thorburn. “The new identity lays the foundation for us to continue to expand into Australasia’s most diverse family of tourism and transport brands.”



