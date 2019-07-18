Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TAB Trackside joins Spark Sport Stable

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: TAB


The TAB is pleased to announce it has partnered with Spark Sport to show Trackside 1 and 2 on its digital platform.

From next month coverage of all live racing, along with pre and post-race analysis, live odds and feature shows will be shown to a new mainstream audience alongside tennis, football and later this year the Rugby World Cup.

“This agreement provides a great opportunity for showcasing domestic racing through broadening the access to, and the audience of TAB Trackside,” says TAB General Manager of Media and International Andy Kydd.

The sports rights market in New Zealand has changed significantly over the past five years, and earlier this year the TAB entered into a non-exclusive agreement with SKY NZ, providing the TAB and the racing codes greater opportunity to grow audience and get content to new viewers.

“It also provides the basis for a partnership opportunity for us to explore other non Trackside content residing on this platform, such as a pop-up destination for extended coverage of our feature racedays,” says Kydd.

The TAB’s core wagering customers will continue to be serviced in retail via SKY NZ.



