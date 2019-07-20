Century 21 attracts more franchise owners

By Ryan Mitchell – National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand

Century 21 New Zealand co-owner, Derryn Mayne, and I are constantly meeting with successful real estate salespeople and franchise owners from competitor companies keen to explore their options with the new C21 brand.

There remain so many opportunities to set up Century 21 franchises in different parts of New Zealand, with the number of untapped locations nationwide a key advantage for us.

This month we announced another Century 21 franchise in arguably the fastest growing part of the Auckland region – south. Now open for business, Century 21 Local Realty is focused on key residential growth and development areas such as Papakura, Takanini, Karaka and Drury.

New franchise owners Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon bring considerable form having already been successful in real estate in Auckland’s southern suburbs and districts for some time.

With a top performing sales team - including Harsha Thanthriwatte, Anjali Amarasinghe, and Kevin Ratnayake – the owners anticipate they’ll be recruiting more and more salespeople by the end of this year.

Derryn Mayne described the news as yet another positive development for Century 21 New Zealand, with Local Realty a great addition.

“We welcome similar high-performing salespeople like Gary and Iresh. Good on them for having the business foresight to establish a new franchise in such a strategic part of Auckland. It further strengthens Century 21 in the south,” she said.







Since Derryn purchased a stake in Century 21 New Zealand from Australia in April, prospective franchise owners can now see more autonomy in our direction and decision-making, which they like. What’s more, the public and other salespeople are loving our stylish new branding as well as our strong marketing presence via digital platforms.

Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon say they were attracted to the brand by the positive traction and cut-through Century 21 New Zealand is gaining. They are proud to be part of that new energy in an area of Auckland they love and know well.

Also adding to Century 21’s momentum in New Zealand was the announcement last month of new franchise owners in the popular Waikato township of Te Awamutu.

Century 21 New Zealand expects to make other announcements about significant new franchisees over the next 12 months. Not only does Century 21’s reputation for great service and getting results appeal to many, but our new global branding and refreshed market positioning are turning heads more than we anticipated.

What’s also probably helping is a cooling market, particularly in Auckland. It’s proving to be the perfect decision-making time for top franchise owners and salespeople in competitor companies to try something different.

A couple of acknowledgements this month must go to Century 21 Premier (Turangi) and Century 21 Collett Realty on Auckland’s North Shore.

A charity auction and evening organised by Century 21 in Turangi saw several thousand raised for Central North Island’s Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Service.

A Greenlea helicopter crewman was at the recent charity evening to receive the cheque presented by Josh Johnson who was once rescued by the helicopter and is in fact Wai Johnson’s son - our Turangi franchise owner.

The evening followed the Century 21 Turangi team holding a charity auction at Easter led by Century 21 auctioneer and award-winning agent Roger Webb, with the net proceeds raised from both events going to support the much loved and needed Taupo-Central Plateau rescue helicopter service.

Last year St John Youth were the recipients of their fundraising efforts, while in 2017 it was the local Coastguard.

I take my hat off to Wai and her team for supporting yet another great cause. It’s a fantastic result for their local community.

The other acknowledgement goes to Liam Collett and Donna a'Beckett of Century 21 Collett Realty.

Recently they launched the marketing of a $6.2m lifestyle property north of Auckland by throwing in a brand-new Maserati. The previous month with another property, they threw in a vendor’s McLaren sportscar. Now unbelievably it’s a Maserati!

This represents a whole new level of collaboration between a real estate company and a car retailer. In this case, Winger Maserati in Auckland’s Newmarket.

Written into the sales and purchase agreement, as soon as the successful offer has become unconditional with their deposit paid and released, the new property owner will be able to choose a brand-new Maserati of their liking worth up to $250,000. Settling the bill at Winger Maserati will be someone else’s worry, Liam explained to the New Zealand media.

Liam Collett and Donna a’Beckett are great ambassadors for Century 21’s reinvigorated brand and are awesome representatives of their vendors and properties.

Totally energised and focused on growth and success, Century 21 New Zealand is all about innovation and going that extra mile for everyone involved. While many others in the industry are coming up with excuses, Century 21 New Zealand keeps delivering time and time again.

Until next month, keep the peddle down.

www.century21.co.nz

Ryan Mitchell is the National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.





