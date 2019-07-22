Entrada Travel acquires Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari

Entrada Travel Group (formerly InterCity Group), one of Australasia’s largest tourism and transport companies, has expanded its Auckland tourism portfolio with the acquisition of world-renowned Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari.

Entrada Travel Group CEO John Thorburn says the acquisition will complement the group’s existing range of Auckland tourism and maritime businesses.

“The Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari team delivers an amazing experience to visitors to Auckland and we see great synergies with our existing sightseeing products and global sales channels.”

Operating from Auckland’s prestigious Viaduct Harbour, the company hosts thousands of guests every year aboard the 20 metre catamaran Dolphin Explorer, and is well placed to capitalise when Auckland hosts the America’s Cup in 2021.

Guided by marine biologists on the daily 4.5hr cruise, Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari guests experience breathtaking encounters with New Zealand marine wildlife, including Bryde’s whales, dolphins, orcas, seals and rare seabirds.



With over 18 years history of actively supporting marine mammal research, including working closely with the Department of Conservation and university research partners, Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari inspires its customers to become guardians and caretakers of our oceans.

The acquisition takes effect on 1 August, 2019, with all staff retained.

