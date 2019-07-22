Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrada Travel acquires Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari

Monday, 22 July 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Entrada Travel Group

22 July, 2019

Entrada Travel Group acquires Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari

Entrada Travel Group (formerly InterCity Group), one of Australasia’s largest tourism and transport companies, has expanded its Auckland tourism portfolio with the acquisition of world-renowned Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari.

Entrada Travel Group CEO John Thorburn says the acquisition will complement the group’s existing range of Auckland tourism and maritime businesses.

“The Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari team delivers an amazing experience to visitors to Auckland and we see great synergies with our existing sightseeing products and global sales channels.”

Operating from Auckland’s prestigious Viaduct Harbour, the company hosts thousands of guests every year aboard the 20 metre catamaran Dolphin Explorer, and is well placed to capitalise when Auckland hosts the America’s Cup in 2021.

Guided by marine biologists on the daily 4.5hr cruise, Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari guests experience breathtaking encounters with New Zealand marine wildlife, including Bryde’s whales, dolphins, orcas, seals and rare seabirds.

With over 18 years history of actively supporting marine mammal research, including working closely with the Department of Conservation and university research partners, Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari inspires its customers to become guardians and caretakers of our oceans.

The acquisition takes effect on 1 August, 2019, with all staff retained.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Entrada Travel Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 