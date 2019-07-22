Scholarships open for safety leaders



Site Safe is supporting New Zealand’s up-and-coming health and safety leaders in the construction sector with its 2019 range of scholarships.

Applications for the Site Safe Scholarships are open now and close on August 30.

Successful applicants get complimentary training on Site Safe courses which can then be used towards a tertiary qualification such as the new NZ Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice (Level 3).

Each scholarship recipient will be teamed up with a skilled Site Safe staff member who will act as a mentor for the training and the assignment work.

There are five categories for entry:

1: Under 25 years of age (any ethnicity)

2: Open category (any age or ethnicity)

3: Maori of any age

4: Pasifika of any age

5: Woman working in construction (any age or ethnicity)

The other criteria for entry which allows people to be nominated by their employer are:

Applicants are a New Zealand citizen or a New Zealand permanent resident.

Are over the age of 18.

Are of Maori or Pasifika descent (if applying under the Maori or Pasifika category).

Are under 25 years of age (if applying under the under 25 years of age category).

Are a woman working in construction (if applying under the Women in Construction category).

It is fine to apply for more than one category if people qualify for more than one.

For more information and the application form, please go to:

www.sitesafe.org.nz/training/scholarships/

ENDS











© Scoop Media

