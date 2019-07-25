Costs of house painters in Auckland



MoneyHub publishes a guide of estimated costs of different Auckland painters and decorators

To eliminate uncertainty for Auckland home owners when considering calling in home decorators, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to the expected costs and potential causes for budget blowouts.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

"We wanted to make painting and decorating costs less confusing; our list of prices for different sized homes helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help home owners make a choice, we've handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted professional painting and decorators in Auckland to save time and money".

"We also want to make homeowners aware that there are a few things they can do to speed up a redecoration and decrease the overall quote".

"We have made it clear exactly how painters and decorators charge, and how certain aspects of a job, like plastering and removal of wallpaper, can add on big costs. We want to give home owners the confidence to arrange a quote and make sure it’s all-inclusive, especially when it comes to paint costs and GST ".

"We have listed ten reliable Auckland painters and decorators available in Central, East, West, North and South Auckland, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Auckland, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and others. No painting and decorating company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any company featured".







"We expect our painting and decorating guide to be popular and give home owners the confidence to get their home ready for a painting quote, then call up a professional painter decorator to arrange a quote, knowing exactly who some of the best professionals are in Auckland. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis".

More: Auckland Painters and Decorators

