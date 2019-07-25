Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Costs of house painters in Auckland

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: Money Hub


MoneyHub publishes a guide of estimated costs of different Auckland painters and decorators

To eliminate uncertainty for Auckland home owners when considering calling in home decorators, MoneyHub has published an extensive guide to the expected costs and potential causes for budget blowouts.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:
"We wanted to make painting and decorating costs less confusing; our list of prices for different sized homes helps pre-empt what you can expect to pay. To help home owners make a choice, we've handpicked a list of ten reliable, affordable and trusted professional painting and decorators in Auckland to save time and money".

"We also want to make homeowners aware that there are a few things they can do to speed up a redecoration and decrease the overall quote".

"We have made it clear exactly how painters and decorators charge, and how certain aspects of a job, like plastering and removal of wallpaper, can add on big costs. We want to give home owners the confidence to arrange a quote and make sure it’s all-inclusive, especially when it comes to paint costs and GST ".

"We have listed ten reliable Auckland painters and decorators available in Central, East, West, North and South Auckland, selected based on their history of longstanding service within Auckland, location and data extracted from internet reviews on Google Business, Facebook, TradeMe Services and others. No painting and decorating company has paid to appear on the list, and MoneyHub.co.nz has no relationship with any company featured".



"We expect our painting and decorating guide to be popular and give home owners the confidence to get their home ready for a painting quote, then call up a professional painter decorator to arrange a quote, knowing exactly who some of the best professionals are in Auckland. We will be updating the page on an ongoing basis".
More: Auckland Painters and Decorators

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 