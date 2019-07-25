Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Geneva Healthcare Awarded Corrections Contract

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Geneva Healthcare

Geneva Healthcare Awarded Department of Corrections National Health Staffing & Recruitment Contract

Geneva Healthcare has been awarded the Department of Corrections’ national contract to provide Temporary Staffing & Permanent Recruitment services.

As New Zealand’s trusted recruitment experts, Geneva Healthcare will be working closely with Corrections to find, recruit, and manage high quality healthcare professionals such as Nurses, Healthcare Assistants and Psychologists to best suit their unique needs.

The contract will help the Department of Corrections to provide aged care, illness, injury, and disability services to offenders through their facilities and in the community.

"Geneva Healthcare has had a longstanding relationship with the Department of Corrections, and we are excited to continue working together to support their work," says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

The Department of Corrections works to make New Zealand a better and safer place by protecting the public from those who can cause harm and by reducing re-offending. Each week Corrections manage around 10,000 people in prisons and 30,000 offenders in our communities. They also employ 10,000 staff that support offenders with addressing their offending and gaining skills that will help them lead a crime-free life.

"Our highly trained and multicultural workforce allows us to supply Health Staffing and Recruitment services to organisations like the Department of Corrections, who may have very specific or broad criteria about the types of skills and experience they need," says Shane King, Geneva Healthcare Temporary and Permanent Staffing Manager.



The Corrections contract announcement adds to other recent successes for Geneva Healthcare, such as recently being awarded the ACC national contract, as well as continuing various contracts with the Ministry of Health, District Health Boards, Ministry of Social Development and healthcare facilities from New Zealand and overseas as their preferred recruitment and staffing partners.


