Wellington talent shown-off at Gold Awards

The Wellington Gold Awards have again shown the wide scope of talent within our city, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"On behalf of their local Chamber of Commerce, I would like to congratulate all of the winners for their hard work and well-earned success," says chief executive John Milford.

"All the finalists deserved to be there on the night, and it was great to see several of our members up for awards. We are proud of the contribution each business makes to the vibrancy of our city.

"In particular we want to acknowledge and congratulate New Zealand Tube Mills, who won the Global Gold award and then also took out the Supreme Award.

"NZ Tube Mills are the classic Kiwi-ingenuity story, and the initiative of their staff is leading the way in improving sustainable horticulture practices.

"A special mention from us to local arts and film leader Bill Sheat for his work in the industry and his influence in setting up the New Zealand Film Commission. We would like to thank him for his service to the city and congratulate him on a fantastic career.

"We had a great contingent of Chamber members announced as finalists; Te Auaha for Creative Gold, Xero Learn for Innovation Gold, Mojo Coffee Cartel in the Global Gold category, City Gallery Wellington nominated for the Vibrant Gold category, and Thankyou Payroll in the Team Gold category.

"And we would like to acknowledge our members Sharesies who took out the Cyber Gold Award last night. Sharesies have accomplished so much since their launch in 2016 and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievement.

"Lastly, we want to recognise the great job John Dow does with these awards. In its 21st year, it has become quite the institution for Wellington. The Awards are always an excellent showcase for businesses, organisations, and individuals who do so much for Wellington.

