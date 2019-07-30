ASB launches investment podcast on Spotify

Tuesday 30 July 2019

ASB launches investment podcast on Spotify

As part of its core purpose to help accelerate the financial progress of all New Zealanders, ASB Bank has launched an investment podcast which will be available to all listeners through Spotify and Apple podcasts.

The podcast is focused on providing information on everything from Australasian shares, active versus passive management, thoughts on the tax working group and how the markets affect returns.

ASB wealth general manager Jonathan Beale says the podcast has received great feedback so far.

“We initially recorded a couple of podcasts which we sent out to a number of our customers in February. They were really well received and so we continued the series,” says Beale.

“We’ve used conference calls in the past when talking to our customers, but we think the podcast method is far more customer friendly and a much better experience. People can listen on their terms, when and where they want. And with few New Zealand businesses doing them – let alone financial services – it‘s an innovative way for us to provide guidance to our customers,” says Beale.

Each podcast is about 25 minutes and features a range of ASB experts including senior economists and the asset management team.

“We had a number of customers who said they appreciated the information and had made decisions about their finances and investments based on this,” says Beale.

For the past four months the podcasts have been hosted on Youtube, but they are now available to everyone on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The team aim to release a new podcast every two to three weeks.

For more about the ASB investment podcast, or to listen, please visit www.asb.co.nz/podcasts

ENDS











© Scoop Media