The Growth Faculty presents Simon Sinek Live

he Growth Faculty presents Simon Sinek Live in Auckland



TED Talk sensation, optimist and best-selling author Simon Sinek will visit Auckland for an exclusive half-day seminar in 2020.

Sinek will enable New Zealand leaders and innovators to understand the infinite game of business so that they are equipped to grow and thrive in an ever-changing world.

Sinek may be best known for popularising the concept of WHY in his first TED Talk, “How great leaders inspire action,” which has garnered nearly 45 million views. With a vision to change the way businesses think, act and operate, he has consulted with hundreds of leaders and organisations in nearly every industry to help them transform their businesses. Sinek is spearheading a new era of inspirational business leadership.

Following the success of Sinek’s sold out event in 2017, The Growth Faculty, a leading Australian business events provider, has again secured the sought-after thought leader and speaker to return to Auckland in March 2020.

Previous events presented by The Growth Faculty in New Zealand have included headline speakers Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2018 and Malcolm Gladwell in 2017.

In the Simon Sinek LIVE seminars Sinek will discuss business leadership, culture and growth in today’s fast changing landscape, and share insights from his highly anticipated book, The Infinite Game.

Tickets for the Simon Sinek LIVE event in Auckland (Monday 30th March 2020) are on sale via www.thegrowthfaculty.com.







Simon Sinek is the best-selling author of Start With Why, Leaders Eat Last, Together is Better and Find Your Why. His new book, The Infinite Game, will be released in October 2019.

Sinek says, “When we listen to the language of so many organisations and leaders today, it is clear that they don’t know the game they’re in. They talk about beating their competition, being number one or being the best. The problem is, business is an infinite game, there is no finish line, so all those things are impossible. There is only ahead and behind.

“When leaders play in the infinite game of business with a finite mentality, it destroys trust, cooperation and innovation. All of which contribute to the decline of the organisation itself. The ability to adopt an infinite mindset is essential for any leader who wants to survive and thrive for the long term.”

The Auckland event will see Sinek explore what it means to be an infinite leader and reveal what organisations need to do to reconfigure leadership for the infinite game.

During the special half-day seminar Sinek will share how to:

• Work towards a higher goal, find fulfillment and execute with purpose

• Apply the five essential practices of The Infinite Mindset

• Create and sustain a culture of trust and transparency

• Reframe competition to ignite opportunities for growth

• Lead a flexible, durable and focused organisation



“Simon is one of the most in-demand speakers of our generation,” says Karen Beattie, The Growth Faculty Managing Director.

“His unconventional and innovative views on business and leadership have changed the way organisations approach leadership around the world. From Start With Why to The Infinite Game; Sinek challenges leaders to consciously-disrupt their thinking and evolve their mindset and businesses to grow and thrive in a constantly-changing business environment.

“Simon Sinek LIVE is a rare and unmissable event for executives, leaders and entrepreneurs seeking to shift away from finite thinking and build their organisation’s ability to continuously, sustainably move their businesses forward,” concludes Ms Beattie.

Whether in business, politics or striving for personal growth, The Growth Faculty provides access to globally recognised, influential speakers to grow leadership skills, navigate disruption and learn from individuals who have overcome challenges to drive real change.

For more information, ticketing prices and event details, visit The Growth Faculty website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.



ENDS



© Scoop Media

