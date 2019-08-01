Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

5G to hit NZ in time for Christmas

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Internet NZ


Today Vodafone has announced it will switch on a 5G network this December, starting in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

InternetNZ is pleased to see progress on rolling out 5G for New Zealanders.

"InternetNZ is here to help New Zealanders harness the power of the Internet, and 5G will help give Kiwis the potential to reach new highs," says InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter.

"A successful 5G network will mean faster wireless Internet speeds for New Zealanders. Businesses will have better opportunities to play in a competitive market where some countries already have 5G technology.

"5G will also unlock the potential of emerging technologies and could bring to life things like autonomous vehicle networks and telehealth services. It could provide new opportunities for Government and local councils to plan smart cities and enhance the quality of living for residents," says Carter.

Vodafone states that at full capability, 5G will enable more than 10 times faster speeds on 5G smartphones than typical 4G today. It also states that mobile customers will be able to access 5G enabled plans for no additional charge, however, it plans to charge a premium for 5G in the future.

"Better technology - and faster speeds - is definitely a good step for this country. However, we want to ensure that it is accessible for all New Zealanders.

"We need to foster digital inclusion and continue to decrease digital divides that are evident here. So we must ensure the benefits of future technology is accessible to all parts of our country, and that it’s affordable for people to use.



"Competitive pressures will help drive price and service reach, so we are looking forward to seeing other companies’ plans for 5G.

"InternetNZ will keep a close eye on the roll out of 5G. We want to see it creating new opportunities for New Zealanders and we want to ensure that companies planning on rolling this out are prioritising access and affordability as well as function," says Carter.

To be eligible for 5G, Vodafone customers will need a 5G capable device, a 5G enabled plan and be in a 5G connected area.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 