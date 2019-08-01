5G to hit NZ in time for Christmas



Today Vodafone has announced it will switch on a 5G network this December, starting in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

InternetNZ is pleased to see progress on rolling out 5G for New Zealanders.

"InternetNZ is here to help New Zealanders harness the power of the Internet, and 5G will help give Kiwis the potential to reach new highs," says InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter.

"A successful 5G network will mean faster wireless Internet speeds for New Zealanders. Businesses will have better opportunities to play in a competitive market where some countries already have 5G technology.

"5G will also unlock the potential of emerging technologies and could bring to life things like autonomous vehicle networks and telehealth services. It could provide new opportunities for Government and local councils to plan smart cities and enhance the quality of living for residents," says Carter.

Vodafone states that at full capability, 5G will enable more than 10 times faster speeds on 5G smartphones than typical 4G today. It also states that mobile customers will be able to access 5G enabled plans for no additional charge, however, it plans to charge a premium for 5G in the future.

"Better technology - and faster speeds - is definitely a good step for this country. However, we want to ensure that it is accessible for all New Zealanders.

"We need to foster digital inclusion and continue to decrease digital divides that are evident here. So we must ensure the benefits of future technology is accessible to all parts of our country, and that it’s affordable for people to use.







"Competitive pressures will help drive price and service reach, so we are looking forward to seeing other companies’ plans for 5G.

"InternetNZ will keep a close eye on the roll out of 5G. We want to see it creating new opportunities for New Zealanders and we want to ensure that companies planning on rolling this out are prioritising access and affordability as well as function," says Carter.

To be eligible for 5G, Vodafone customers will need a 5G capable device, a 5G enabled plan and be in a 5G connected area.

