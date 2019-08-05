Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WorkSafe rolls out duo of ‘Safe Guys’ in refreshed campaign

Monday, 5 August 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe New Zealand has today rolled out the sequel of its Safe Guy campaign, encouraging workers to do the easiest thing to improve health and safety – to speak up.

This year the 2018 Safe Guy D’Angelo Martin will be accompanied by social media up-and-comer Montel Tivoli to form a duo of Safe Guys.

Together, the duo play out different scenarios in a series of videos that will be used to spread messages about workplace health and safety.

WorkSafe Strategy and Performance Manager Jude Urlich says that research off the back of last year’s campaign found that people could really relate to the characters played out by the Safe Guy and that those surveyed said they were more likely to speak up about health and safety matters after viewing the campaign.

“This year’s campaign looks at two workmates and how they interact in the workplace. The Safe Guys play out a number of scenes that most people can relate to.”

Last year 63 people were fatally injured in New Zealand workplaces and almost 30,000 suffered injuries that meant they needed more than a week off work. The rate of serious injury for Māori workers is higher than for the total population and almost 90% of workplace fatalities are men. Also of concern to WorkSafe is that each year ten times more people die from long-term health issues caused by work.

Ms Urlich continued “We are using humour to share what is actually a really serious message – that too many New Zealand workers are being hurt at work – especially young Māori men. When it comes to looking after your workmates you’ve got to speak up – and it really doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you do it”.

The campaign will feature on videos, posters, billboards and radio adverts over the next three months.



