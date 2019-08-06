Civil Litigation expert Angela Parlane to lead Shine Lawyers



International law firm Shine Lawyers have appointed Angela Parlane to take over leadership of Shine Lawyers New Zealand, as former Managing Director Andrew Hooker announces his retirement.

Ms Parlane joined Shine Lawyers New Zealand as a director in February 2018 having spent the eight years prior running her own boutique law firm which specialised in civil litigation, insurance litigation and building defect cases.

She steps into the shoes of Mr Hooker, an expert advisor on insurance matters who will maintain his strong and proud links in a consultancy role to the firm.

“I’m thrilled to be building on Andrew’s legacy and excited to lead Shine New Zealand in the next phase of its growth,” Ms Parlane said.

Admitted to the bar in 1994, Ms Parlane has a deep understanding of insurance and civil litigation including representing Christchurch home owners in disputes with EQC (New Zealand’s Earthquake Commission) and their insurers.

She is enthusiastic about delivering justice and ensuring clients receive the legal outcomes they deserve.

Ms Parlane has worked internationally in roles in Zurich on an international arbitration tribunal dealing with dormant bank accounts from the WWII era, then as a lawyer at insurance market Lloyd’s of London, and as in-house legal counsel in Geneva for an international corporation.

“It’s an exciting time to work in plaintiff civil litigation in New Zealand as lawmakers begin the process to bring justice to victims of abuse, and to finally progress much needed law changes to address inequities in insurance law. We are also seeing courts becoming more focussed on access to justice” she said.







“There’s no doubt that Andrew has contributed to noteworthy outcomes over his 25 years of practice as a pre-eminent insurance practitioner and civil litigator. His tireless dedication to his clients and passion for the law has resulted in life changing outcomes for so many of his clients.

“I have big shoes to fill but look forward to working with Andrew as he continues to consult to the business over the next year to assist with this transition,” Ms Parlane added.

“The Shine Group is committed to building upon Andrew’s legacy, and ensuring our New Zealand business continues to grow whilst providing exceptional service and outcomes for our valued clients.”

