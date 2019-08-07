DLA Piper number one in Female-Friendly NZ A-List

6 August 2019

DLA Piper has again come out on top of New Zealand’s other big law firms in the LawFuel Female-Friendly NZ Law Firm Equity A-List for 2019.

The LawFuel list distinguishes between salaried and equity partners; not all firms disclose the number of women in their ranks who are full equity partners. DLA Piper does. 38% of its equity partners are women.

DLA Piper also has eight general partners, of whom one third are women. With the recent appointment of Alicia Murray to partner, 41% of partners are women.

2019 marks 100 years since Lyra Taylor became the first female partner in a New Zealand law firm, at DLA Piper's Wellington office. Since 1919 the firm has consistently prioritised the advancement of women in to senior positions, actively working to advance gender equity in the profession.

Chair of DLA Piper New Zealand Leadership Alliance for Women Tracey Cross says, "As market leaders empowering women in our firm we will continue to accelerate our focus on balance through the benefits of diversity".

