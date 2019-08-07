New website for NZ digital billboard operator



World-leading digital billboard company LUMO Digital Outdoor is today launching its enhanced website at www.lumodigital.nz, featuring an industry-first client platform.

The new website allows clients to log in to a portal and view LUMO’s digital billboards throughout New Zealand in real-time through their high-definition cameras.

“We’re bringing a whole new level of transparency and measurability to the outdoor media industry, and our website is a key component in our ability to deliver that,” LUMO co-founder and CEO Phil Clemas says.

“In fact, LUMO has become the most transparent outdoor media company in the world. Through our website, we can now show our clients exactly what’s being displayed across our network with HD live streaming of all our digital screens.

“Clients with login access can view their advertising being displayed, along with others in the same loop, from the comfort of their own office.

“If they want, they can take their own time-stamped proof of posting screenshots and also see the actual number of ad slots playing to confirm their share of voice. This is an unprecedented level of transparency in the industry.

LUMO has the sole rights in New Zealand to use US technology which captures the travelling speeds and volumes of traffic for each site, in real-time, to deliver highly accurate screen audience counts.

Each camera faces oncoming traffic and ensures that only those that see the screens are counted.

This data-based measurement significantly raises the standard in audience accountability and sets the foundation for enhancements later this year with other rich real-time datasets that may revolutionise the digital media sector.

“In the digital era of online advertising, marketers are justifiably expecting hard data to quantify their return on investment, and we’re the only company in New Zealand who can provide them with that real-time data for outdoor digital advertising,” Clemas says.

The new LUMO website was designed and built by Auckland web agency Latch Digital.

“We love pushing the boundaries and doing things nobody else is doing. That is why we continually seek innovations that set new standards,” LUMO co-founder and executive vice-president Kent Harrison says.

“Allowing clients log-in access to view our entire digital network is an unprecedented step forward for transparency and is a good example of how we think differently.”

