Mangere Wastewater Plant upgrade wins gold at ACENZ

The $144M Mangere Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade won Gold Award at the 54th ACENZ Innovate Awards held in Christchurch on 9 August 2019.

The project was designed to address current and future population growth in Auckland and was the largest single-site capital works delivery of wastewater infrastructure in New Zealand since Project Manukau was completed in 2000.

CH2M Beca was engaged for the life of this complex multi-disciplinary project from concept through to construction management and commissioning.

An international team was engaged from June 2013 to September 2014 and delivered more than 40,000 hours of design and procurement work in four countries. The construction phase, from October 2013 to October 2017, involved over 2,500 staff and more than a million hours on site. The commissioning phase was completed in March 2018 after six months of testing.

To accommodate the upgrade of the plant, land to the south of Island Road was redeveloped, a 2km section of Watercare Coastal Walkway was relocated as part of the Te Aroroa Trail, and a new 530-metre road was built to replace the eastern section of Island Road. This new road provides access to the public areas of Puketutu Island, public walkways and the coastal walkway.

Paul Evans, ACENZ CEO said “CH2M Beca maintained a collaborative and productive relationship with the client throughout. With thousands of hours of design work from multiple disciplines and international expertise, their high-quality management and excellent consulting service was the hallmark of success for this project.”

Design and consultation for the Watercare Mangere Wastewater Treatment Plant BNR Upgrade was carried out by CH2M Beca for the client, Watercare.

About the awards:

The ACENZ Innovate Awards recognise projects that achieve a high level of innovation and excellence that result in outstanding outcomes. The judging panel evaluates the submissions, conducts client interviews and tours project sites. This work is then reviewed by a group of peers, which makes the Innovate Awards the pinnacle of achievement in the engineering and consulting sector. In 2019, 37 projects were submitted from a broad range of disciplines.

For a full list of award winners, please visit: https://www.acenz.org.nz/2019_award_winners

