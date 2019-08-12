ASB launches ‘Smiles’ campaign

Monday 12 August 2019

ASB launches ‘Smiles’ campaign, celebrating financial literacy and its All Blacks sponsorship





ASB GetWise graduate Hana follows up her successful ‘Stick’ start up business with orange smiles in the second chapter of ASB’s financial literacy advertising campaign, celebrating a generation of cash clever Kiwi kids.

More than 890,000 kids across the country have gone through ASB’s GetWise financial literacy programme, equipping them with savings advice to help them be more cash clever.

Armed with knowledge from ASB GetWise and learnings from her first business, Hana and her trusty wing man, Clever Kash decide to branch out, launching their second business ‘Smiles’, selling oranges at local rugby clubs. On her opening weekend her first customers include a few All Blacks.

ASB marketing general manager Shane Evans says the ‘Smiles’ campaign ties in the bank’s focus on financial literacy as well as celebrating its sponsorship of the All Blacks, during a big year for rugby worldwide.

“We wanted to draw on a real Kiwi tradition, oranges at half time of a rugby game. We all know what it’s like to have forgotten the oranges for our kids’ rugby game, and Hana like any good business person, saw this gap in the market,” says Evans.

“ASB has sponsored the All Blacks for the last four years and it’s obviously a pivotal year for them. We wanted the second chapter of our financial literacy campaign to pay tribute to that sponsorship while also highlighting our work in the financial literacy space,” says Evans.

The campaign was created with the help of creative agency True and celebrates ASB’s work as one of the country’s main contributors to financial literacy education.

“It’s been fun to welcome back New Zealand’s most charming little entrepreneur and her sidekick, Clever Kash,” says True executive creative director Tim Huse.

“We’ve seen her take the lessons and confidence from ASB’s GetWise programme, and use it to corner the market in sticks at the local dog park. But now her latest venture is getting the thumbs up, and a lot of smiles, from her customers – including the All Blacks,” says Huse.

ASB GetWise, coupled with ASB’s Clever Kash digital money boxes, aims to help teach children good savings habits from a young age. To date, more than 70,000 Kiwi kids have a Clever Kash.

“The ASB GetWise programme has been running for more than ten years now, and it’s been great to see so many Kiwi kids taking an interest in saving and entrepreneurship as a result of this,” says Evans.

The campaign will be running through until the beginning of November.

The video is available here https://youtu.be/zADsQ9jJ2dI

For more about the campaign please visit www.asb.co.nz/kids-banking

For more about ASB GetWise, please visit https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/financial-literacy-get-wise.html

For more about Clever Kash, please visit https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/clever-kash.html

About ASB GetWise

ASB GetWise is an innovative New Zealand financial literacy programme.

Workshops are presented direct to children in schools by full-time world-class facilitators. Lessons are designed to complement the New Zealand curriculum and teach practical money management skills to kids from a young age. Teachers are also given resource packs to help them provide ongoing lessons and help in the classroom, at their own pace. The programme has been available free to Primary schools across New Zealand since February 2010, and covers both Primary and Intermediate school students.

About Clever Kash

Clever Kash is a cashless moneybox, where parents can 'swipe' virtual notes and coins to Clever Kash from their ASB Mobile App. Instead of holding physical notes and coins, Clever Kash will display the child’s account balance digitally. Clever Kash and its associated software was the product of two years’ worth of design, development and testing, and was created to help children learn about saving in an era where most day-to-day transactions are completed electronically.

ends





© Scoop Media