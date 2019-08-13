Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Announces New Appointment to Its Leadership Team

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: STAAH




[Auckland 13th August 2019] Ravi Chhabria joins STAAH board as the Director [India] & Head of People and Culture for the STAAH group worldwide.

STAAH, a specialist in delivering travel and hospitality technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Ravi Chhabria aboard. Ravi comes armed with 25 years of experience in General Management, Banking & Financial services and Human Resource function and will be responsible for overall operations of STAAH India, including banking, financial reporting, legal & compliance, HR and organization design. In his People and Culture role, Ravi will work with regional and functional managers globally to enhance STAAH’s HR practices and procedures.

Having extensive experience with multinational companies operating across many countries and functional areas, Ravi joins STAAH from HRD Antwerp India, a subsidiary of HRD Antwerp, a Belgian company where he was Managing Director for India and Executive Vice President - Asia Pacific.

“Ravi has been involved with STAAH as a consultant, for the last few months. We are very pleased that he has agreed to take on a larger full-time role”, says Tony Howlett, Chief operating Officer for STAAH ltd.

Based out of Mumbai [India], Ravi plans to kickstart his role with a focus on people development, and developing and deploying best practices and standards globally.

“Reviewing and recommending talent development framework for functional areas within STAAH including training, mentoring programs, and working with other functional team leaders will also be my focus areas”, says Ravi. “I am very excited to join STAAH and take on the challenges along with my role”.

With this appointment, STAAH hopes to streamline its operations in India and set a global work culture across its offices and people, consequential to its growth.

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 8,000 partner properties in more than 80 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.

ends


