Safety evening for gasfitters held

13/08/19

In light of what has happened in Christchurch our association held a Gas safety evening for all gasfitters in Auckland on 12th of August at The Remuera Club.

We had over 130 Gasfitters attending, and discussions were held around topics of concern in our industry.

Two issues that were addressed are the need for more events like this one and good quality CPD training for gasfitters.

Other issues that were discussed involved the training of apprentices and concerns over changes to the current system/ systems in place.

The other issue of concern was over the current system of self-certification and the current database of gasfitting jobs recorded as not all gasfitting requires to be put on Work safes energy safety High Risk data base creating a permanent record of work carried out.

Gasfitters wanted the system to be changed to record all gas jobs to make it easier for future tracking of what work was carried out and who did the work.

