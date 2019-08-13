Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Safety evening for gasfitters held

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Plumbers Drainlayers Gasfitters Association

Att: Media Release

13/08/19

Press release

In light of what has happened in Christchurch our association held a Gas safety evening for all gasfitters in Auckland on 12th of August at The Remuera Club.

We had over 130 Gasfitters attending, and discussions were held around topics of concern in our industry.

Two issues that were addressed are the need for more events like this one and good quality CPD training for gasfitters.

Other issues that were discussed involved the training of apprentices and concerns over changes to the current system/ systems in place.

The other issue of concern was over the current system of self-certification and the current database of gasfitting jobs recorded as not all gasfitting requires to be put on Work safes energy safety High Risk data base creating a permanent record of work carried out.

Gasfitters wanted the system to be changed to record all gas jobs to make it easier for future tracking of what work was carried out and who did the work.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 