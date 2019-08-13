Growth, Low OCR Perfect Storm for Property Market

Wellington, Tuesday 13 August - Early signs of growth in the housing market are expected to accelerate following the drop in the official cash rate (OCR) by the Reserve Bank, and the traditionally busy Spring period just two weeks away.

REINZ figures show houses sales increased by 3.7% in July, with the Institute saying it was the first time in eight months it’s seen the number of properties sold around the country increase on an annual basis, suggesting the property market is experiencing early signs of growth.

Sam McIntyre, Co-Owner of Tall Poppy Real Estate, say cheaper borrowing will lead to a busier market.

“Generally the market has been ticking over during winter, as there were more properties on the market at the start of the season. However, lower interest rates will help first-home buyers and increase opportunities people have to trade up in the market. It will also give more opportunities for people upgrading or renovating their home - and improve a home’s sales value”.

Spring is traditionally the property market’s busiest time, as people take advantage of the warmer weather to put their house on the market. Sam McIntyre says this cycle, combined with the drop in the OCR, creates the perfect storm for buyers and sellers, especially in the regions which generally have had more buoyant markets than Auckland.

“I think spring will be strong in most areas of the country, especially with predictions the Reserve Bank will make further cuts to interest rates. We’re already preparing for a lot more listings so there will be more choice for buyers this year, which can only be a good thing for those wanting to move.

“If you’ve been considering selling, my advice is to get your property on the market as soon as you can. We’re likely to see more homes for sale in the coming weeks, and while lower interest rates help buyers, sellers will need to work harder to be heard in a busier market,” says Sam McIntyre.

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more than $35 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2020.

ends





© Scoop Media

