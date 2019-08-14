Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Head of Sales for Real Journeys

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Real Journeys

14 August 2019




After working around the globe, Elgan O’Donnell is looking forward to returning to his roots with his new role as Real Journeys Head of Sales.

“I grew up in Southland, so I know the Southland and Otago regions well and have an affinity with the areas Real Journeys operates in,” says Elgan.

“I can still recall school camps into Deep Cove as a child, Duke of Edinburgh excursions through the Fiordland National Park, and camps and fishing trips to Stewart Island.”

Elgan lived and worked in the USA, London, Scotland, Dubai and Norway before returning to New Zealand to continue his 15 year plus career working in senior commercial and management roles across a variety of industries.

“I’ve always been interested in travel from an early age, moving to Norway to attend high school on a one-year AFS exchange student programme, and I was fortunate to travel extensively around the world playing rugby - a sport I’m still involved in - including recently consulting to Rugby Southland in a sales and marketing capacity.”

Prior to joining Real Journeys, Elgan was NZME’s South Island Commercial Manager before being promoted to Head of Rural which saw him lead the development of its national rural agri-business division.

“Tourism is the biggest show in town right now, so it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to join one of New Zealand’s market leaders, especially one with such solid values.”

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says he’s very excited to have Elgan on the team.

“Elgan brings a strong commercial awareness to our sales team and extensive experience of strategic planning, improving operational efficiency, and leading teams across multiple business divisions and locations.”

Outside of work, Elgan likes to spend time with his family, wife Zoe and daughters Maisie and Sadie, and says, “we all share a love of travelling and generally enjoying the great backyard New Zealand offers.”

ENDS


