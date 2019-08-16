Conference changes venue due to storm damage

The New Zealand Cruise Association’s 2019 Conference, to be held in Auckland on 22 –23 August, has had a last minute venue change.

Due to storm damage at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf, the conference will now be held in the Aotea Centre, Queen Street.

“We have had a record number of conference registrations and so we are very pleased that the conference will be able to go ahead,” NZCA Chief Executive Officer Kevin O’Sullivan says.

The NZCA Conference will begin on the evening of Thursday 22 August with a Welcome Function, with the Conference beginning the following day.

Speakers include new Associate Tourism Minister Peeni Henare, senior representatives from international cruise lines, and New Zealand tourism and cruise experts.

More details, including how to register, are available at the New Zealand Cruise Association Conference website.

About New Zealand Cruise Association

The New Zealand Cruise Association (formerly Cruise New Zealand) is the industry association of New Zealand’s cruise sector. The New Zealand Cruise Association represents more than 100 members and is the industry voice of cruise in the region. The New Zealand Cruise Association has been the driving force in attracting cruise lines to New Zealand since 1994, and has played a major part in building New Zealand’s world-renowned reputation as a cruise-friendly destination.

