Waltag and Labour out to increase the price of liquor



Local Body candidate and current Waitakere Licensing Trust Candidate is concerned that Party Politics is making it harder for ordinary people to stand for Local Government, and could also upset business settings for Local Trusts.

“No matter what our views are on National Politics, governing a business like the Licensing Trusts is not Politics. Even tickets with self proclaimed non politicians standing, such as Waltag (Waitakere Licensing Trust Action Group, are playing politics and are playing Russian Roulette with community.

funding”, says Mr Riddell.

“I am a strong believer in the community, and a strong advocate for improving democracy, Transparency and accountability in Local Government”, says Mr Riddell. “However in the West we

now have Labour standing candidates to control everything, and Waltag with a single agenda that

would likely kill the Trust model”, Mr Riddell continued.

Both groups believes Mr Riddell with their agendas do not have regard to what business can afford

and may well kill the hand that feeds community organisations. That will be sad for the community

who do not necessarily want to be dependent on Council scarce resources nor Government. It is

exactly what will happen with the prospect of increased taxes and rates and the price of liquor.



© Scoop Media

