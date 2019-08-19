Waltag and Labour out to increase the price of liquor
Local Body candidate and current Waitakere Licensing Trust Candidate is concerned that Party Politics is making it harder for ordinary people to stand for Local Government, and could also upset business settings for Local Trusts.
“No matter what our views are on National
Politics, governing a business like the Licensing Trusts is
not Politics. Even tickets with self proclaimed non
politicians standing, such as Waltag (Waitakere Licensing
Trust Action Group, are playing politics and are playing
Russian Roulette with community.
funding”, says Mr Riddell.
“I am a strong believer in the community, and a
strong advocate for improving democracy, Transparency and
accountability in Local Government”, says Mr Riddell.
“However in the West we
now have Labour standing candidates to control everything, and Waltag with a single agenda that
would likely kill the Trust model”, Mr Riddell continued.
Both groups believes Mr Riddell with
their agendas do not have regard to what business can afford
and may well kill the hand that feeds community organisations. That will be sad for the community
who do not necessarily want to be dependent on Council scarce resources nor Government. It is
exactly what will happen with the prospect of increased taxes and rates and the price of liquor.