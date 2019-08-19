Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Launches New Ecommerce Site

Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Launches New Ecommerce Site

We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of our new, refreshed website. After 6 months of hard work and commitment, we are thrilled to announce Modern Style Outdoor Furniture ecommerce site is now live.



After over 8 years of Modern Style Outdoor Furniture being in business, we are delighted to introduce e-commerce functionality on a wide range of our products including: Teak, Rattan, Aluminium, Fabric, Corner Sets, Lounge Sets, Dining Sets, Heating, Umbrellas and more.



Our main goal was to improve user experience, as well as offer a site that would make it simple for customers to purchase our products where ever they lived in New Zealand.



The new website has a higher level of interaction, with a major design update. It provides a range of information such as About us, Our Showrooms, Products, E-commerce, Blog, Contact and Enquiry, in addition to many other types of information.



Our Blog aims to educate and inform our customers as well as highlight projects we have completed. We will be continually updating content with helpful information and new products in our blog.



Along with the new features, Modern Style Outdoor Furniture website also contains social media buttons for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest an YouTube, to further encourage communication and education with our prospective and current customers, you can also leave a review for any one of our stores.



With showrooms in Auckland, Christchurch and Tauranga you can also pick up your purchases that you have ordered online.



We encourage that if you have any questions, suggestions or feedback, please contact us.

© Scoop Media

