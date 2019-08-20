Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 8:42 am
XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6407 (mid-rate) this morning.

Currency markets have consolidated as investors look towards the end of the week, Jackson Hole central bankers meeting for guidance.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who is scheduled to speak at the event in the early hours of Saturday morning (our time) is expected to all but confirm a September rate cut, with the only question being how aggressive a rate cut the Fed are likely to deliver.

President Trump has again put pressure on the Fed to cut rates aggressively , Trump said the US economy is “very strong” despite the “ horrendous lack of vision” by Powell and the Fed, and went on to tweet, “ The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well.”

Global equity markets have had a strong start to the week benefiting from optimism about new global stimulus and the news that Trump's administration is once again delaying restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei. Huawei’s temporary general license which was due to expire on Monday 26th Aug has now been extended for a further 90 days.

Overnight the latest global dairy trade auction is expected to show another dip dairy prices following a 2.5% fall in the index a fortnight ago. The NZDAUD cross rate will be dictated by this afternoons RBA monetary policy minutes due for release at 13:30.

Global equity markets have a solid start to the week, - Dow +1.03%, S&P 500 +1.30%, FTSE +1.02%, DAX +1.32%, CAC +1.34%, Nikkei +0.71%, Shanghai +2.10%.

Gold prices are marginally down 1.1% trading at $1,497 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have pushed higher, up 2.1% trading at $55.96 a barrel.

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs.

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

"Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can't use it for food production, which is why we need to act now."

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise 'editing' of genes, has concluded it's time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there's an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing...

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll.

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills.

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

"While the Co-op's FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share."

