Resource Consent Issued for Waimarie Street Development

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 10:15 am
Press Release: Oceania Healthcare

20 AUGUST 2019

Oceania Healthcare is pleased to announce that it has obtained resource consent from Auckland Council for its development at Waimarie Street in St Heliers, Auckland. The resource consent application was publicly notified, and the application was heard before a Council Hearing Panel on 22 and 23 July 2019.

Oceania Healthcare initially acquired 8,945m2 of land in Waimarie Street in March 2018 and subsequent purchases of neighbouring properties in the second half of 2018 increased Oceania Healthcare’s holding to 13,464m2.

The premium integrated aged care centre and retirement village complex will comprise 76 independent living apartments and 31 luxury care suites, together with undercover parking and community facilities. The property is in an excellent location with strong demand for Aged Care and Retirement Village living.

Oceania Healthcare Chief Executive Officer, Earl Gasparich, said: “We are delighted to have received the consent for our Waimarie Street development. This site presents a unique opportunity for us to construct a boutique village in the heart of St Heliers, with most units enjoying stunning views over the Waitemata Harbour and the Auckland CBD. The development is an integral part of Oceania Healthcare’s strategic growth plan and will be the first “greenfield” development that we have undertaken. With the resource consent now granted, we are putting the finishing touches on the design of the village and are looking forward to construction starting in the second half of 2020.”

