Wilshire Group announces trio of senior appointments

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Wilshire Group


New Zealand owned Wilshire Group has announced the appointments of a new Chief Executive Officer, Development Manager and Commercial Manager since the start of the year.

Andrew Brown was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in January, bringing close to 30 years’ experience in the property industry. For 20 years he worked for JLL, managing roles and projects in New Zealand, the UK, US and South-East Asia.

Following his time at JLL, Andrew spent over three years at Tainui Group Holdings, most recently as Head of Property, and was responsible for the group’s substantial development portfolio as well as its investments in residential, retail, hotels and ground leases.

Commenting on his new role, Andrew Brown said, “Wilshire Group has huge growth potential and I am honoured to lead the next phase of growth. The team has built a great foundation of projects and I am keen to build on the legacy that these are creating for the group.”

Wilshire Group’s new Development Manager, Simone Horrobin, has joined following more than 10 years’ experience in private and public sector property development.

Simone spent four years working for Todd Property Group Limited. Prior to that she held the role of Senior Development Manager at Housing New Zealand where she was responsible for the development process of a broad range of projects and led the contracting and negotiating part of Housing New Zealand’s Christchurch Recovery Plan.

Wilshire Group has also appointed new Commercial Manager, Eric Joe, who worked for Tainui Group Holdings for the past 15 years, most recently as Project Finance Manager.

Andrew Brown commenting on these appointments said, “We are actively searching for new developments and investments and have the financial backing to act fast when the right opportunity is presented to us, so this is a great time for us to be expanding the team at Wilshire Group.”

