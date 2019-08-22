Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

T.H. Construction joins the Certified Builders Association

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 2:35 pm
Press Release: TH Construction

T.H. Construction joins the NZ Certified Builders Association

Warkworth based building company, T.H. construction has joined the New Zealand Certified Builders Association (NZCB).

Set up in 1998, NZCB was created to protect homeowners from unqualified builders and shoddy workmanship with a stringent vetting process which values quality workmanship, company stability and an exemplary work history.

While there are several various building associations in NZ, T.H. Construction selected NZCB for their ongoing access to quality training, up-to-date industry information and NZ’s most comprehensive residential building guarantee, Halo.

“The NZCB Association provide a valuable service not only for building customers, but for the construction industry, as a whole”, explains TH Construction director, Tim Henry.

“Checking that your builder is an NZCB member means that you are working with a stable company with a proven track record. By promoting such companies NZCB helps lift the standard of building across NZ, weeding out any undesirables”.

Henry has been working in the construction industry for almost two decades with much of that time as a builder in Warkworth and the surrounding region.

“While we stand by the quality of our workmanship and have built our business locally purely by word-of-mouth, it is great to have our workmanship accredited by an organisation like NZCB”.

“Our membership also gives our customers extra peace of mind, as all our work is backed by the 10-year Halo Guarantee”.

The Halo residential guarantee ensures that homeowners remain protected. In the event that any unforeseen circumstances arise, the customer is covered for the full contract price. The guarantee covers a wide range of scenarios such as loss of deposit, issues with water tightness, structural defects and many more.

The Halo guarantee is underwritten by one of the largest insurance companies in the world – Lloyd’s of London.

“We’ve always strived to complete all our building work to a high standard – being part of the NZBC Association is further proof for our customers that our work will stand up to the elements”.


ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TH Construction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 