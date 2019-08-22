T.H. Construction joins the Certified Builders Association

Warkworth based building company, T.H. construction has joined the New Zealand Certified Builders Association (NZCB).

Set up in 1998, NZCB was created to protect homeowners from unqualified builders and shoddy workmanship with a stringent vetting process which values quality workmanship, company stability and an exemplary work history.

While there are several various building associations in NZ, T.H. Construction selected NZCB for their ongoing access to quality training, up-to-date industry information and NZ’s most comprehensive residential building guarantee, Halo.

“The NZCB Association provide a valuable service not only for building customers, but for the construction industry, as a whole”, explains TH Construction director, Tim Henry.

“Checking that your builder is an NZCB member means that you are working with a stable company with a proven track record. By promoting such companies NZCB helps lift the standard of building across NZ, weeding out any undesirables”.

Henry has been working in the construction industry for almost two decades with much of that time as a builder in Warkworth and the surrounding region.

“While we stand by the quality of our workmanship and have built our business locally purely by word-of-mouth, it is great to have our workmanship accredited by an organisation like NZCB”.

“Our membership also gives our customers extra peace of mind, as all our work is backed by the 10-year Halo Guarantee”.

The Halo residential guarantee ensures that homeowners remain protected. In the event that any unforeseen circumstances arise, the customer is covered for the full contract price. The guarantee covers a wide range of scenarios such as loss of deposit, issues with water tightness, structural defects and many more.

The Halo guarantee is underwritten by one of the largest insurance companies in the world – Lloyd’s of London.

“We’ve always strived to complete all our building work to a high standard – being part of the NZBC Association is further proof for our customers that our work will stand up to the elements”.



