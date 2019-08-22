Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction industry suffering from compliance paperwork

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 8:37 pm
Press Release: K3 Legal

Construction industry suffering from compliance paperwork scramble

“Paperwork wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for all the paper. And the work.” - Darynda Jones.

It might sound obvious but all building work in New Zealand must comply with the building code. And the onus is on designers, builders and the local authorities to make sure compliance happens.

But a leading property and construction lawyer says completing compliance paperwork often tends to occur in a flurry following the completion of a project – to the detriment of builders and developers. And he’s also taken aim at local authorities demanding unnecessary certificates.

K3 Legal Director Jeff Walters says, “This last-minute scramble can lead to a number of issues that push cost and time onto developers and builders. Subcontractors can be slow to submit producer statements, records of work and other certificates and, if there is a dispute, these documents can become leverage. If the subcontractor goes into liquidation, well, then you’re on your own. And if a builder fails to arrange for an inspection, you have to reopen the works.”

Local authorities can insist on more and more documentation from the developer and the builder and, until it’s delivered, the code compliance certificate (CCC) does not get issued,

“The homeowners continue paying project funding rates, the developer continues to pay holding costs, and the builder may be incurring delay damages,” he says.

The solution, says Walters, is to get started on paperwork as soon as possible, not wait until the end of the project.

“When the relevant works are completed, the subcontractor or contractor needs to issue the relevant documents. The contractor should have the documents when the relevant local authority inspection is carried out. That way you minimise the risk the documents become leverage in a dispute at the end of the contract when you may be forced to pay claims you do not owe, just to avoid the loss flowing from the lack of a CCC. It also means you have the documents as soon as possible and if the subcontractor later goes out of business, you’re safe,” he says.

Despite being widely used, producer statements and manufacturing certificates have no particular status under the Building Act 2004, so it pays get them before a dispute arises.

“If you cannot get them, check whether you really need them. Local authorities are required to assess whether the work complies with the building consent. Like any public entity, the local authority must act reasonably. It is not reasonable to insist on producer statements to confirm matters that the local authority should be able to confirm for itself. If the local authority has inspected the work, then it should confirm it complies with the building consent. It should not avoid its responsibility by demanding an unnecessary certification. And it should not demand certification if another alternative to confirm compliance is available, e.g. photographs of the work.”

A common issue is local authorities demanding construction producer statement (PS3) documents for waterproofing, steelwork, plumbing, and drainage when they inspected the works at the relevant stage - inspections the developer or builder paid for.

Local authorities should also not demand manufacturing warranty information, as that is not necessary to confirm compliance with the building consent.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from K3 Legal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 