Auckland Business Confidence Plummets

A survey of predominantly small and medium businesses in Auckland shows business confidence has plummeted a further 25% in the last quarter.

60% of respondents who were asked what they believed the business situation in New Zealand would be in the next 6 months said they believed it would deteriorate.

Just 9% believed it would improve.

Auckland Chamber Chief Executive, Michael Barnett, said it reflects uncertainty in the New Zealand market due to Governments slow decision making on major projects, increasing concern on Global markets and the USA-China trade dispute.

“To be fair it’s also the end of the fruit export season, the low season for tourism, it’s winter and traditionally confidence is low at this part of the business cycle” he said.

Of those surveyed:

• 44% are recruiting

• 81% were looking for skilled workers but

• 49% of those are having difficulty getting the right people with the right skills

